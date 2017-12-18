Dombivali: Man stabbed after fight over parking; 2 held

A 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in Dombivali on Saturday evening allegedly after he had altercations with his neighbour over a bike parked outside his home. The dispute started on Friday when a construction work was going on inside one Riyaz Shaikh’s home at New Govindwadi in Dombivali East, the police said. Shaikh, an autorickshaw driver, was constructing a beauty parlour for his wife to operate from their home.

The police said that due to the ongoing construction work at Shaikh’s home, there was a lot of movement of labourers and material through out the day. Shaikh asked Shahrukh Rafiq, who lived across from him, to move his motorbike, which was blocking access to his home, the police said.

According to the police, the two men got into a heated argument over the issue and went to Tilak Nagar police station to file complaints. “We persuaded both sides to come to a compromise… and they gave us in writing that they would not quarrel again,” said Shivaji Dhumal, senior inspector, Tilak Nagar police station. He added that both filed non-cognisable offences against each other.

However, Shaikh allegedly got into a fight with Rafiq on Saturday evening over the same issue, after which Rafiq called his friends to weigh in. The police said that Rafiq and four other men stabbed Shaikh with knives and swords. One of the men is also allegedly to have fired at Shaikh with a pistol, but missed the mark, the police said.

Shaikh, who suffered multiple stab wounds, died before he could be rushed to the hospital, the police said. “We have arrested two men, including Rafiq, who attacked Shaikh and are looking for the others. We have also recovered the weapons used in the attack,” said Dhumal.

