Doha-bound flight returns to Mangalore due to technical snag

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

A Doha-bound Air India Express flight from Mangalore carrying 173 passengers was on Friday forced to return to the airport due to a technical glitch, about 45 minutes after getting airborne. The aircraft made an emergency landing at the Mangalore airport, an Air India Express official said. The plane landed safely and there was no harm to any passenger or crew, he said.

The aircraft has been grounded and is being inspected by the airline’s team of engineers, the official said. The flight is now rescheduled for tomorrow at 5.30 am, the official said.

“The flight, IX 821, departed from Mangalore for Doha at 5.40 pm. However, when it was mid-air, the pilot detected some technical snag and decided to take back the aircraft to Mangalore,” the official said.

There were 173 passengers on-board the Boeing 737-800 plane, he said, adding, “The aircraft remained in the air for about 45 minutes before landing back at the Mangalore airport.”

Air India Express is making arrangements to fly the stranded passengers to their destination, the official said. The flight will resume its journey tomorrow at 5.30 am for which aircraft will be deployed, he said.

Passengers have been given the option of either boarding the rescheduled flight or take full refund or reschedule their journey at a later date, the official said. Those who have opted for tomorrow’s flight have been provided with hotel accommodation and other facilities, he said.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App