Doctors must prescribe generic medicines: Maharashtra govt

With a generic prescription, patients can go in for low-cost options for the same medicine. With a generic prescription, patients can go in for low-cost options for the same medicine.

Doctors in Maharashtra will now have to mention generic names of medicines as against prescribing only a certain brand, giving patients a choice. With a generic prescription, patients can go in for low-cost options for the same medicine.

The state government, in a statement yesterday, said as per a decision of the state medical council under clause 1.5 of the Indian Medical Council Regulations, doctors should prescribe drugs with generic names “written legibly and preferably in capital letters”. They shall also “ensure that there is a rational prescription and use of drugs”, the statement said.

Dr Dilip Wange, registrar of the Maharashtra Medical Council, confirmed the development. “For any doctor found violating this, disciplinary action would be taken by the state medical council,” he said. In April, the Medical Council of India had warned doctors of action if they fail to adhere to its guideline on prescribing the drugs only in generic names.

The MCI, in 2016, amended the clause 1.5 of the Indian Medical Council (Professional Conduct, Etiquette and Ethics) Regulations, 2002 mandating the doctors to prescribe medicines by generic names in place of brand names.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App