Doctor who declared Sohrabuddin dead deposes in special CBI court

The doctor told the court that around 6.25 am, police inspector N H Dabhi of ATS Ahmedabad brought Sohrabuddin to the hospital. (File) The doctor told the court that around 6.25 am, police inspector N H Dabhi of ATS Ahmedabad brought Sohrabuddin to the hospital. (File)

A doctor, who had examined Sohrabuddin Shaikh when he was brought to the Civil hospital in Ahmedabad after the alleged fake encounter in which he was killed, deposed before the special CBI court on Thursday. The doctor said he was on night duty in the emergency ward of the hospital on November 25, 2005 (from 8 pm to 8 am next morning). He told the court that around 6.25 am, police inspector N H Dabhi of ATS Ahmedabad brought Sohrabuddin to the hospital. “I examined him and found him dead. I declared him dead. I prepared a dead slip,” the witness submitted before the court.

The witness also presented the death slip prepared by him and identified the photocopy shown to him by the prosecutor. He also told the court that the articles mentioned on the back of the death slip as those found on the person of the deceased were not in his writing. During cross-examination by the defence, the witness said he won’t be able to identify Dabhi.

Officials of then Gujarat ATS, who are currently accused in the case, claim Sohrabuddin was killed in Ahmedabad on November 25, 2005 morning while trying to escape. A wanted criminal, Sohrabuddin had been on the run, the ATS had then claimed. Later after investigations by the Gujarat CID, it was claimed that the encounter was staged and that Sohrabuddin along with his wife Kausarbi and associate Tulsiram Prajapati was abducted on November 23, 2005 from a bus they were traveling in from Hyderabad to Sangli.

While Sohrabuddin was killed in an alleged fake encounter, Kausarbi was allegedly detained illegally and killed subsequently, Tulsiram was also killed allegedly in another staged encounter on December 26, 2006. So far, 74 witnesses have deposed, of whom 50 have turned hostile.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App