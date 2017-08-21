Doctor held for ‘raping’ woman in Thane

Image for representation only Image for representation only

The Thane Crime Branch arrested a doctor Saturday for allegedly raping a woman at his clinic in Naupada. Accused Pratik Tambe, who specialises in treating infertility, was arrested from his residence by unit 1 of the Crime Branch. An officer said the woman, in her late 20s, had gone to his clinic Friday after she heard the doctor was looking for women willing to be surrogate mothers. She alleged that the doctor raped her when she went to his cabin.

