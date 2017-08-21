Only in Express

Doctor held for ‘raping’ woman in Thane

Accused Pratik Tambe, who specialises in treating infertility, was arrested from his residence by unit 1 of the Crime Branch

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published:August 21, 2017 1:27 am
The Thane Crime Branch arrested a doctor Saturday for allegedly raping a woman at his clinic in Naupada. Accused Pratik Tambe, who specialises in treating infertility, was arrested from his residence by unit 1 of the Crime Branch. An officer said the woman, in her late 20s, had gone to his clinic Friday after she heard the doctor was looking for women willing to be surrogate mothers. She alleged that the doctor raped her when she went to his cabin.

