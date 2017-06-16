Doctor at civic hospital arrested for ‘filming’ colleagues secretly

The victims came to know about the videos after Jaiswar allegedly sent them to other doctors in the city through WhatsApp. (Representational Image) The victims came to know about the videos after Jaiswar allegedly sent them to other doctors in the city through WhatsApp. (Representational Image)

A 32-year-old orthopedic doctor employed at a civic hospital was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly secretly filming his colleagues in their rooms.

Dr Yogendra Jaiswar, a resident doctor, who lives on the hospital premises, allegedly peeped into the neighbouring room occupied by a female colleague and filmed her with his cell phone while she was changing, the police said.

Jaiswar had also allegedly filmed a male colleague when he was being intimate with another colleague in a room. The victims came to know about the videos after Jaiswar allegedly sent them to other doctors in the city through WhatsApp.

The victims approached the Juhu police station, which booked Jaiswar under the Information Technology Act and for outraging the modesty of a woman under the Indian Penal Code.

“The rooms where the doctors stay are separated by doors and windows that can be opened from inside. The accused stretched his hand and inserted his cell phone through the gap to film the victims. It is clear that he has done this for voyeuristic pleasure but he claims that he made a mistake,” said a senior police officer.

