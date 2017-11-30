DMRC invites bids for Metro 6 construction

Delhi Metro train’s trial run between ITO to Kashmiri Gate station (Line-6) at Delhi Gate Metro Station in New Delhi. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Files Delhi Metro train’s trial run between ITO to Kashmiri Gate station (Line-6) at Delhi Gate Metro Station in New Delhi. Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/Files

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has invited bids for the design and construction of viaduct and three elevated stations for the Swami Samarth Nagar- JVLR- SEEPZ- Kanjurmarg- Vikhroli (EEH) Metro Corridor. The DMRC will be implementing the project on behalf of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in the city.

“We have given this work on deposit basis to DMRC for the execution of the Metro 6 corridor. Once they finalise the contractor for the work, after two months, they should be able to begin the construction. Mostly we should see construction beginning by early next year,” said the MMRDA spokesperson.

DMRC will be initially inviting bids for two packages of the Metro 6. The first package includes IIT- Powai, Kanjurmarg (W) and Vikhroli (EEH) stations. The cost of work for the package as estimated by the DMRC is Rs 339.27 crore and is expected to be completed in 30 months. The total projected cost for the 14.5-km Metro 6 is Rs 6,672 crore.

The MMRDA proposes to begin construction of the corridor by March next year. With this, six Metro corridors will be under construction simultaneously. Construction of three Metro corridors — Metro 2A and 7 by MMRDA and Metro 3 by Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation is underway — and work on another two corridors — Metro 2B and 4 — is expected to begin by the end of this year.

The state cabinet approved the construction of Metro 6 on October 24 and the MMRDA has already procured all the clearances for it. The corridor will have 13 stations with interchanges with Metro 3 at SEEPZ, Metro 7 at JVLR, Metro 4 at Kanjurmarg and Metro 2A on the Link Road apart from connectivity with suburban railway stations at Jogeshwari and Kanjurmarg.

