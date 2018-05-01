DK Jain takes charge as Maharashtra chief secretary

D K Jain is a 1983-batch IAS officer. Express D K Jain is a 1983-batch IAS officer. Express

Dinesh Kumar Jain on Monday took charge as the Maharashtra chief secretary. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Jain, who was serving as Additional Chief Secretary in the finance department, took over from outgoing Chief Secretary Sumit Mullick, who has been appointed state Chief Information Commissioner.

“A time-bound program will be chalked out to double the income of farmers and we will fast-track the existing schemes. Besides, more services will be made online using the digital platforms,” said Jain, after taking charge. Jain, a 1983 batch IAS officer, was appointed bypassing two senior bureaucrats — Medha Gadgil, Additional Chief Secretary of Relief and Rehabilitation department and Sudhir Srivastava, Additional Chief Secretary of Home department.

Jain’s tenure in the finance department was challenging as the task was to cope with financial constrains and keep pace with the ambitious projects, pronounced for the development in a time-bound manner. Despite the rising fiscal deficit and overall debt crossing Rs 4.25 lakh crore, Jain as head of the finance department ensured the key socio-economic reforms, specially in agriculture sector remained unaffected. Jain would retire on January 31, 2019.

