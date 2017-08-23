District officials told to finalise 10 days for relaxation in noise norms

On August 10, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) amended the existing noise rules as Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Amendment Rules, 2017. On August 10, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) amended the existing noise rules as Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Amendment Rules, 2017.

The Maharashtra Government on Tuesday asked the district administrations across the state to notify the remaining 10 days this year in which grace time would be given for use of loudspeakers till midnight instead of the mandatory 10 pm. The move comes in the backdrop of the amendments in the Noise Pollution Rules of 2000, which allows the district collectors to allocate 15 days a year to relax noise norms from 6 pm to 12am. The right earlier rested with the state government. The amendment was passed on August 10.

The state government had, however, last year notified 15 days in which noise pollution rules were to be relaxed. However, with five of these 15 days having gone this year and with the impending Ganesh festival, the state government has asked district authorities to quickly finalise the 10 days when sound norms will be relaxed.

“Of the 15 days that were notified for relaxation in 2017, five have already passed this year. All district collectors in lieu of the forthcoming festive season should identify the 10 days when norms will be relaxed and publicise these dates in respective districts,” a Government Resolution stated.

On August 10, the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) amended the existing noise rules as Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Amendment Rules, 2017. Before the amendment, the state government used to decide the 15 days a year where grace time would be given for use of loudspeakers till midnight instead of the mandatory 10 pm. Now, instead of the state government the district authorities will decide on the same.

