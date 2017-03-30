Disguises, tip-offs: How cops solved Tilak Nagar murder

OFFICERS FROM the Tilak Nagar police station, who solved the murder case of a 12-year-old boy whose body was found in a bag at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on January 8, spent over 10 days disguised as migrants looking for work in the Malad-Kandivli belt to ferret out intelligence on the two men they suspected.

It was this step, alongside nearly 5,000 posters put up in the area, and an anonymous phone call, that eventually helped the police reach the arrested accused in the case. Earlier this week, the police arrested members of a family, involved in bringing children from Bihar to work as child labourers in Mumbai, for the murder of the boy.

“When we found the body, the only lead we had was the red bag, the saree with which his hands and legs were tied and what appeared to be a school uniform the boy was wearing,” an officer said, adding “We scanned most schools that use blue shorts as part of their uniform to see if any student was missing. But there was no such case.”

After several false alarms, the first clue the police got was when they searched online for details on the brand of the bag in which the body had been found. The brand had four workshops in Mumbai and the police eventually found that the bag in question was purchased from a Malad outlet.

Luckily, the outlet had a CCTV camera installed and the police got the footage of two persons seen purchasing the bag. As the shop was based in Malad, the police put up nearly 5,000 posters carrying photographs of the two persons captured on CCTV along with the boy’s image in the Malad-Kandivli locality.

“We got a few calls but most were wrong identifications. It was disappointing as even after two months, we did not even know who the deceased was,” an officer said. “One day, we got a call where a person told us that the two men were from Appapada area of Kurar. When we tried to trace the caller, the SIM card had been changed. We decide to act on this lead,” he added.

In order to ensure they left no stone unturned, the police formed four teams who spread across different parts of Appapada, dressed as migrants looking for work. “We would spend days at places like hair cutting saloons, paan-beedi shops, to find out if people were talking about the posters that we put up. Some of our staffers also lived in the area for a week. Normally people do not want to get embroiled in police matters and hence do not report anything, but they do talk among themselves,” the officer said.

It was during the course of this exercise that the police got a tip-off about the family living in Appapada. The police team reached the residence of the suspects in disguise to ensure they do not raise suspicion. However, no one was at the house as they had fled to Bihar. “Their relatives, who lived some distance from the residence, identified the men on the posters when we told them that we were policemen,” the officer said.

The police then managed to trace the accused to Vaishali district in Bihar, while four others were arrested from Baramati in Maharashtra. “It was after the family was arrested that the deceased was eventually identified as Randhir Sahni. It was a challenging case and there were several moments when we had almost given up as we could not identify the boy,” an officer said.

