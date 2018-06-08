Discounts on monsoon packages, air fares spur 60 per cent more bookings

While monsoon remains a lean period for travel, travellers are increasingly making use of discounts on tour packages and air fares to plan holidays. (Representational Image) While monsoon remains a lean period for travel, travellers are increasingly making use of discounts on tour packages and air fares to plan holidays. (Representational Image)

As monsoon is expected to hit the city and other parts of the state in the next 24 hours, travellers have begun to plan monsoon getaways. According to travel websites, there has been a 60 per cent increase in the number of bookings to domestic and international holiday destinations. While monsoon remains a lean period for travel, travellers are increasingly making use of discounts on tour packages and air fares to plan holidays.

Rajeev Kale, president & country head, Holidays, MICE, Visa & Passport Services, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “The company has witnessed 60 per cent increase in demand for monsoon trips over the last three years. Our trends highlight that demand has been emerging strongly from India’s tier 2 and 3 markets and this is a significant opportunity that we intend to tap.”

Popular domestic destinations include Manali, Dharmshala, Lohagad, Igatpuri, Lonavala and Musoorie for Mumbai-based travellers. Among international destinations Singapore, Malaysia, Dubai, Bali, Sri Lanka, Dubai-Abu Dhabi, Vietnam, Cambodia, South Korea and Serbia remain the top picks.

Karan Anand, head, relationships, Cox and Kings said, “Luxury resorts and getaways are in demand once again mainly for the off-season discount offered in this season. Apart from hikes, the response to activities like rafting, in Kolad, monsoon cycle rides, heritage walks, tree walks and mangrove plantation drive is also encouraging. This year we expect at least 20 per cent growth from last year in adventure travel.”

Discounts offered by airlines, including GoAir, Air Asia and Vistara, have equally contributed to encourage travelling. While GoAir has announced a flash sale, offering domestic flight tickets starting at an all-inclusive price of Rs 1, 299 for a one-way ticket, Vistara offered discounts up to 75 per cent on normal airfares for bookings done till June 6.

“Travellers who wish to avoid peak summer holiday season and enjoy the lucrative off-season deals often prefer to travel during monsoons. The locales offer refreshing mid-year breaks into the lap of nature and truly enhance the flavour of monsoon,” said Rakshit Desai, managing director, FCM Travel Solutions — Indian Subsidiary of Flight Centre Travel Group, Australia.

To lure travellers, travel websites, including SOTC, have offered travel packages at an average pricing of Rs 24,000 per person. Aloke Bajpai, ixigo CEO & co-founder said, “With South Indian hill stations gaining popularity, we have seen an 18 per cent increase in hotel bookings for Ooty, 10 per cent for Coorg and 5 per cent for Coonoor. Srinagar seems to be gaining most popularity with a spike in flight searches of about 26 per cent.”

