Disaster management plans should work on ground: CM Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Wednesday called for greater coordination amongst the multiple departments to facilitate effective enforcement of disaster management plans ahead of the monsoons.

While stressing on meticulous planning, he said it should be enforceable and within the minimum time to ensure the people are not left stranded or deprived of the immediate help.

After seeing the presentation made by various department related to the disaster management preparations for monsoons, the CM expressed satisfaction. But stressed that all these preparations on paper should translate with same effectiveness when it comes to tackling the problems.

The CM chaired the meeting which was attended by senior officials from BMC, Railways, Navy, Army, state government officials. The IMD has made perfect predictions indicating good monsoon. The CM said the good monsoons are an opportunity to maximise the benefits to farmers.

Earlier, chief secretary Summit Mallik said, “The heavy rains in Telangana, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh often leads to floods in border villages in Maharashtra. The state government is discussing the issue with revenue departments in other states to keep strict monitor of the water released from the dams and flood control mechanism.” He also urged the Public Works Department to conduct the structural audit of old bridges, and those falling in the category of danger should be closed down to avoid any mishap.

