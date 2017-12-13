‘Disappearance’ of policewoman: Businessman in custody till December 15

“It is possible that Patil was with them or he was in some way linked to the entire scenario. When we first detained him, we questioned him for sometime. But he couldn’t give us any clear response. Then, we arrested him, and are now investigating the case,” said a senior police officer. (Representational Image) “It is possible that Patil was with them or he was in some way linked to the entire scenario. When we first detained him, we questioned him for sometime. But he couldn’t give us any clear response. Then, we arrested him, and are now investigating the case,” said a senior police officer. (Representational Image)

The Navi Mumbai police have got custody of accused Rajesh Patil till December 15 in connection with a case of the alleged disappearance of policewoman Ashini Bidre, officers investigating the case said. Patil, who was arrested on October 11, might prove to be an important link in the disappearance of assistant police inspector Bidre.

Navi Mumbai police arrested Rajesh Patil, a distant relative of former BJP cabinet minister Eknath Khadse, from Jalgaon, where he allegedly owns a number of businesses. “His phone locations and call records have shown that he was at the same spot where Bidre and Thane rural police inspector Abhay Kurundkar were located,” said an officer privy to the investigation.

“It is possible that Patil was with them or he was in some way linked to the entire scenario. When we first detained him, we questioned him for sometime. But he couldn’t give us any clear response. Then, we arrested him, and are now investigating the case,” said a senior police officer.

This is the second arrest in the case related to Bidre, who has been missing since April 2016. Kurundkar was arrested earlier this month after months of Bidre’s family complaining about him. “Bidre’s family members, who were living in Kolhapur, had been raising suspicion about Kurundkar. They had allegedly been in an affair. However, we are yet to get any concrete evidence,” said an officer investigating the matter.

With the arrest of Patil, police believe they will be able to get more information. “Patil has not said much yet. However, he is being questioned and will soon loosen up,” said the officer. Patil had allegedly been closely involved with Kurundkar whom he had met when the inspector was posted in Jalgaon, sources said. The businessman, however, is currently under police custody till December 15.

