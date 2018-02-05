Director of CKP Group alleges extortion; 2 held

Two men were arrested on Saturday after the Mumbai Police registered a case of extortion based on a complaint filed by CKP Group director Prafulla Bhat. Bhat alleged in his complaint on January 25 that he had received a WhatsApp call demanding Rs 1.5 crore from him.

According to police, Bhat had allegedly paid the callers Rs 5 lakh after the first call, but when they started harassing him again, he approached the Bandra police station and registered a case. The arrested accused were identified as Yusuf Khan (35) and Izaj Pathan (26), while the alleged mastermind, Ramyal Singh, is still on the run, said police.

Senior inspector Pandit Thakre from Bandra police station confirmed the arrest and said, “The complainant is a CKP Group director. We have arrested two accused in the case but we are still looking for the mastermind. It looks like he is in Rajasthan but as we didn’t get his exact location, we are yet to dispatch a team.” In his statement to the police, Bhat said he received the first call on September 16, 2017, from a man who identified himself as Ramyal Singh and claimed to be a reporter. He said he possessed a complete list of Bhat’s companies. “Singh said he would send the list and complain to the income tax department and the Enforcement Directorate… which I chose to ignore,” Bhat said in the statement.

After Bhat ignored the first call, the accused allegedly threatened him by contacting one Rakson, an employee in a CKP Group company. On October 11, Singh called Rakson and alleged that he would get 100 odd people to his office premises who were allegedly cheated by the company. “Rakson was present in our Lower Parel office when he got a call, so we approached NM Joshi Marg police station and filed a non-cognisable offence against the caller,” Bhat’s statement said.

Later on December 9, the alleged callers sent a letter to CKP’s Bandra office with a visiting card of a news portal. In the letter, they demanded Bhat to clarify the cheating allegations within three days. The visiting card of a so-called news portal http://www.thetrap24x7.com had the name of a ‘reporter’, Asif Shaikh, along with a Powai address. The complaint further stated, “On December 18, three people came outside our office with cameras and started shooting a video. Their demands were to meet me and after I was informed, I asked our bouncers deputed at the gate to not let the three enter the premises. The trio left a message and demanded Rs 1.5 crore to not publish the story.”

The complainant consulted another director of the company and on his advice, contacted Singh on December 20. On January 3, the complainant met Singh in Santacruz, where the latter allegedly said, “Ek murder kia hai, tumhara dusra ho jaega, mujhe koi farak nahi padta, tum bachoge nahi (I have committed a murder earlier and the second will be yours, it makes no difference to me, you will not be spared),” Bhat’s statement said. After this, the complainant agreed to give Rs 5 lakh to Singh.

On January 10, the complainant was called to a Surti hotel in Kalbadevi where he was asked to hand over the cash to a courier boy. “Singh sent me an image of a 10 rupee note on WhatsApp and asked me to hand over the cash to a person holding a 10 rupee with the same serial number. He later informed me on WhatsApp that the cash was delivered to him in Jaipur,” said the complainant. On January 24, the accused allegedly began harassing Bhat for money again, after which he approached Bandra police station. Bhat submitted a complaint application on January 25 and a case was registered on January 30.

The Mumbai Police got a lead in the case after they checked the Powai address that was mentioned on the visiting card. “We had no leads in the case as the accused had been contacting the complainant through WhatsApp calls, so we checked the address mentioned on the visiting card, following which we got the addresses of the two accused,” said an officer who did not wish tobe named. Police teams were dispatched to two locations in Ghatkopar and Vikhroli, following which Yusuf Khan and Izaj Pathan were arrested from their respective residences. The two have been booked under sections 384 (punishment for extortion), 385 (putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the IPC.

The alleged mastermind, Singh, who is from Rajasthan, is still on the run.

