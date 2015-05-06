Dilip Shirke had an argument with his son Abhishek on May 2: Investigations

Dilip Shirke’s family; his son, Abhishek Shirke (left).

The Mumbai Police, trying to reconstruct the sequence of events to ascertain why ASI Dilip Shirke had killed his senior Vilas Joshi before committing suicide on May 2, have learnt that Shirke had an argument with his son Abhishek before he left for duty, allegedly over Abhishek refusing a job offer.

“Abhishek did not take up the job. He went to Nashik without informing his parents. This agitated Shirke and he had an argument with him before leaving for duty,” a senior officer said. “We are probing if this weighed on his mind. The picture will be clear once we record statements of policemen whom Shirke interacted with before Joshi summoned him,” added the officer.

When contacted, Abhishek said he had no argument with his father on May 2. “I did not apply for a new job but had quit my job in February to pursue studies. I appeared for my final year BCom exams between April 21-29. On April 30, I left for Shirdi along with friends and returned the next day,” Abhishek said. “My father wanted me to complete my studies and encouraged me. He was happy I had appeared for the exam. Whatever is being said is an attempt to malign us as we are fighting to clear his name,” he added.

What Joshi had told a constable on his way to hospital is also being looked into. His orderly Balasaheb Aher injured in the incident does not know what transpired between Shirke and Joshi, police said. “Aher was called by Joshi to get the attendance diary. He gave the diary and left. He was not privy to their conversation,” added the officer.

