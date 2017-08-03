Dilip Kumar in hospital again

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to Lilavati hospital Wednesday due to “old age-related ailments”. According to the hospital, the 94-year-old is stable and will be discharged in a few days.

“He is suffering from a series of old age-related ailments and needs regular medical intervention,” said Ajay Pande, vice-president at Lilavati hospital.

According to doctors, Kumar suffers from kidney problem and is currently undergoing treatment for it.

He was brought to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. He is slated to undergo a few blood tests.

