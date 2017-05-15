Digitisation of rare manuscripts at Asiatic Library

Asiatic library in Mumbai. (File photo) Asiatic library in Mumbai. (File photo)

The Asiatic Library’s initiative of digitising its manuscript collection has hit an impediment, as they have spent all the funds allotted for the project. The state had provided Rs 5 crore to the library to make digital copies of about 50,000 books, manuscripts, maps and various other documents. However, the amount has been spent with the job only half done, with 20,000 documents yet to be electronically preserved.

Under the project, the rare manuscripts are to be digitised and saved in the form of DVDs, apart from being uploaded on a portal accessible to library members, researchers, and scholars. The portal is likely to be launched in June this year. While the state had announced Rs 5 crore to the Asiatic Society for the initiative in August 2015 and the digitisation programme inaugurated by Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, a government resolution regarding this was only issued on February 4, 2016, hence delaying the process, officials claimed.

The ground floor of the Town Hall is where the restoration, conservation and preservation of the iconic books is on. In a makeshift laboratory, 10 machines were being used to scan all the copies. The machines have now been reduced to three given the cutback.

Though the library has a total of 2,55,463 items, the digitising project is targeting books published before the Indian Copyright Act, 1957. As many as 15,000 of these books have been categorised as rare and valuable, of which a few are classified as first editions. With the government grant drying up, the library has requested literature enthusiast for donations.

“In the past four months, nearly Rs 20 lakh has been received. We will acknowledge the donors’ support on the digital copy of the books. The donors get to choose what books they want digitised. In a recent case, an art enthusiast donated Rs 1 lakh. Each book takes about Rs 10,000 to digitise. Hence, we are giving her credit for 10 historic art books on our portal,” said a senior member of the Asiatic library.

The library holds a fair number of original manuscripts and books. According to members of the library privy to the project, the oldest book scanned was a greek grammar book from 1485, whose pages were flawless. “The pages were non-acidic and the ink used was made from fruit pulp. The book is in great condition,” the member said. Government officials, not wishing to be named, have said there are no new plans to increase the funding. According to officials, it has been recently decided that the library would store the DVDs in the lockers of the Central Bank of India in South Mumbai.

Already, the library stores six rare books in the locker of the State Bank of India branch at Horniman Circle. Some of the rare books include Captain James Cook’s A Voyage Towards The South Pole and Round the World (1777), Galileo Linceo Galilei’s Dialogo (1632), Hermann Grassmann’s German translation of Rigveda (1876-77), Sir Walter Raleigh’s History of the World (1836), William Shakespeare’s First Folio (1623), John Gould’s The Birds of Asia written between 1850 and 1883 and Hindostan — a French book written in 1821.

The library also has collections of newspapers dating back to 1801. Among the 3,000 manuscripts are the original 14th century Italian manuscript of Dante’s Divine Comedy(1350) and the Suryasiddhanta with bhashya of Candelvara (Astronomy, Sanskrit) that dates back to the 12th century. Besides this the library has a collection of over 12,000 coins including the gold coin of Kumar Gupta, a gold muhar of Akbar and coins of Shivaji Maharaj’s era.

rohit.alok@express

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now