Digital reforms to tackle crime, graft

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The state government is pushing digital reforms in the Home department to bring down human interventions and ensure greater accountability. The process of facilitating e-registration of FIRs through digital signature, to make lodging of complaints hassle free, is under way. This is in keeping with the theme of zero tolerance to crime and corruption.

There is already a facility to lodge a complaint online. The process of filing e-FIRs would be implemented shortly. Explaining the initiative, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Digitisation in policing is aimed at bringing greater accountability and minimising manipulations.” He said once the digital signature is executed, FIRs would be processed online. Explaining the objectives of digital reforms in the Home ministry, the chief minister said, “The initiative would help streamline the process. It would help fix accountability at every level.”

There are complaints that individuals are made to wait for hours to lodge complaints, which often go unheeded. There are instances of complaints getting dismissed even before getting an audience from the authorities concerned.

Earlier, Fadnavis had stated that Maharashtra had made a considerable improvement in law and order and was ranked 13th in the country. Another index showing Maharashtra’s improved law and order is investment.

It is argued that Maharashtra was ahead of other states in domestic and foreign investments and investors’ confidence was due to a conducive political climate and good law and order enforcement, sources said.

