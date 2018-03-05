Dhule medical college: Our admission not recognised by MCI, PG students tell HC

The entire batch of 22 students pursuing the MD course at the ACPM Medical College in Dhule has filed a writ petition in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. The entire batch of 22 students pursuing the MD course at the ACPM Medical College in Dhule has filed a writ petition in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court.

POST-GRADUATE STUDENTS of a medical college in Dhule have moved court against the college administration citing that their admission last year is not recognised by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

The entire batch of 22 students pursuing the MD course at the ACPM Medical College in Dhule has filed a writ petition in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. They have said that their admission for the year 2017 is not recognised by the MCI and hence their future has been jeopardised.

The students said the apex body’s recognition for the MD course lapsed in 2016 and the college has not been able to renew its recognition since. “The college was recognised from 2010 to 2015. After that the college failed to meet the infrastructural requirements and other compliances of the MCI. The recognition of further batches is still pending,” said a student of the college, requesting anonymity.

The students said that this was not intimated to the incoming batch of 2017 which was admitted in June last year. “The college appeared on the website of the Directorate of Medical Education and Research at the the time of admission. Students were taken for a ride,” said the student. The petition also cites an inspection report by the MCI in September last year which highlights several irregularities in the college.

In their petition the students demanded that they be released from ACPM Medical College and be absorbed into other medical colleges. “Our future is at stake. We have already completed almost a year of our course,” said the student.

Apart from this, the petitioners have demanded a compensation of Rs 25 lakh for each student.

