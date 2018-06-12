Dhule: Man attempts suicide at Mantralaya gate

A 54-year-old from Dhule district allegedly attempted suicide at Mantrayala’s main gate Monday. The man, identified as Baban Yeshwant Jhote, had worked as a peon with the Dhule Municipal Corporation. An officer from Marine Drive police station said, “Jhote reached Mumbai on Monday morning and directly went to the Mantralaya. As he was stopped from entering, Jhote took out a bottle containing kerosene, and just when he was about to pour kerosene on himself, the security guards posted at Mantralaya’s main gate stopped him.”

Sub-Inspector Manoj Patil said, “We got him (Jhote) to the police station and, during the course of inquiry, he stated that he was sacked from the Dhule Municipal corporation. He was apparently upset and wanted to meet the officials concerned.”

The police said they have recorded Jhote’s statement and released him. Later, it was revealed that Jhote had earlier written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on April 3, where he had claimed that a scam had taken place in the 1989’s recruitment drive for candidates belonging to backward classes. Jhote had demanded a CID inquiry and had threatened to commit suicide if the demand was not met. Chief Minister’s Office had dismissed Jhote’s allegations, which he had levelled in the letter. “Jhote’s claims in the letter are misguiding and are against the HC’s decision. Dhule civic body has communicated with Jhote and two others about their illegal demand,” stated a release issued by the CMO.

