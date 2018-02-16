Dhasal Literature Festival: Day-long festival with poetry, theatre and music

Commenting on the current “hypernationalism” prevalent in the country, Marathi filmmaker Nagraj Manjule said: “It is important to love your country, but it is more important to love people. Once we will love people, it will make us more humane towards people of all religions and castes and that will also make us patriotic.” The director of “Fandry” and “Sairat”, Manjule was addressing the audience at the Dhasal Literature Festival held at Sir J J School of Arts on Thursday.

The day-long festival, in its third edition, is an initiative to provide a platform to emerging Dalit artists. This year, it drew a fair amount of celebrity clout, including Kiran Nagarkar and actors like Swara Bhaskar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Rajshri Deshpande, an actor and activist who was last seen in the Malayalam film “S Durga”.

In the current edition, the festival chose to highlight the voice of Adivasi youths and those from the Scheduled Tribes through poetry, theatre and music performances. There were also documentary screenings, including that of Savita Prashant’s “Masanwata” on masan jogis, a denotified tribe considered the keepers of funereal rites. Also performing at the festival were actors Ayyub and theatre actor Rasika Agashe who read out protest poetry by writers like Rahat Indori and Gorakh Pandey, garnering audience applause. Bhaskar read out the English translations of a few poems by Dhasal.

Vaibhav Chaya, who conceptualised the festival in 2016, said: “In a big city like Mumbai, the mainstream does not have space for emerging Dalit talent. The festival is also an attempt to say that it is okay if we don’t find acceptance; we can create our own platform.”

The title of the festival is an indicator of a rebellion against the mainstream as well as an assertion of Dalit identity. It is named after late Namdeo Dhasal, a Dalit poet and the founder of the Dalit Panthers. Started by poets and writers, the organisation was modeled after America’s Black Panthers and went against the norm to use violence as a means to fight for Dalit rights.

In the 1960s and 70s, Dhasal and his contemporaries also used to organise literature festivals exclusive to Dalit voices. Chaya believes that the Dhasal Literature Festival has been a success because Rohith Vemula’s suicide united the youth across campuses in a way that had not happened in decades. “This is akin to the pre-Panther era where a strong social and cultural movement is sowing the seed of a revolution. The Bhima Koregaon protests would not have happened if there wasn’t unity among the youth through the cultural movement that Rohith Vemula’s suicide triggered,” Chaya said.

The programme concluded with a ceremony to recognise and felicitate Manjule, photographer and activist Sudhakar Olwe, and Sudam Rathod, an activist and writer from a nomadic community in Maharashtra.

Addressing the audience, Manjule, known as an inspirational figure among the youth, said the Brahmanical ways of speaking may be a norm but one need not follow it. “Do what is normal and natural to you,” he said.

Later, speaking about the importance of protest art, he told The Indian Express: “Art and history belong to the oppressors. But it is important that the voice of the oppressed be heard as well, especially now, at a time when even liberal voices are being quashed.”

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App