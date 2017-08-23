Dharavi redevelopment will push for a slum-free Mumbai, says Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The Maharashtra government on Tuesday reviewed the five-phased Dharavi redevelopment project worth Rs 25,000 crore, which promises to alter the Mumbai skyline. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who reviewed the project, said: “Making Mumbai slum-free was part of the comprehensive plan and it supplements the ambitious Centre-state project of affordable housing for all.” Stressing on the need to adopt technology in the housing sector, he expressed concern over providing adequate temporary transit accommodation to residents when the redevelopment work commences in Asia’s biggest slum colony —Dharavi.

Affordable housing, or redevelopment under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), he said, should aim towards meeting the need of better shelters, complete with basic amenities, to each and every resident in Mumbai or other parts of Maharashtra. At the meeting, developmental models, along with investments were discussed. To avoid further delay in the Dharavi project, the state government is working on creating a developers consortium which would split the entire slum colony into five phases, to facilitate and unburden investments and expedite the project.

Official statistics indicate that 60,000 families live in Dharavi. The additional floor space index to create additional housing stock to provide commercial incentive to developers for the redevelopment project is expected to be utilised for low and affordable housing. However, the bigger concern for the state government is to ensure the Dharavi redevelopment serves to give the slum colony a facelift and also meet the target of affordable housing. Fadnavis has indicated that the state government would create 22 lakh affordable houses to cater to urban and rural Maharashtra by 2019. The Prime Minister’s

Awas Yojana is being enforced by the state along with pushing ongoing SRA projects to make shelter for all a reality in next three years. In the past, several attempts to provide higher incentives through 33 per cent Transfer of Development Right (TDR) outside Dharavi to make it commercially feasible did not elicit the desired response. The stringent township norms were also relaxed to facilitate Dharavi redevelopment.

