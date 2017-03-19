Dharavi ATM cash van loot: Rs 15.4 lakh recovered

A day after three persons were arrested in connection with the ATM cash van robbery, police said Rs 15.4 lakh has been recovered from the accused and they were looking for six others involved in the crime. On Thursday, Rs. 1.5 crore was looted from a cash van in Dharavi.

The arrested, Tamil Nadu residents Sureshkumar Pandurangam and Arumugam Subramani Sherve, and Antop Hill resident Kamala Devendra were travelling to Bengaluru in a bus when they were apprehended by the local police. “We had information and alerted the Satara police,” said Pravin Padwal, deputy commissioner of police, Zone III.

When the private bus stopped at Aanewadi toll plaza in Satara, the police asked the trio to alight. “The money was found in their luggage, which they had stored on the overhead rack,” said Surayakant Bangar, senior inspector, Dharavi police station. The police found Rs. 15.42 lakh.

On Thursday afternoon, a cash van with Rs. 2.4 crore had stopped at Mukund Nagar in Dharavi and four persons, including an armed guard, had taken out Rs 45 lakh to be deposited in a State Bank of India ATM. The accused allegedly distracted the driver and walked away with a box containing Rs 1.5 crore.

“The accused changed several vehicles before boarding the bus to Bengaluru,” Bangar said. The police are probing the role of one Kamala Devendra who they suspect provided local help to the other accused.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now