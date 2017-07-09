Devendra Fadnavis to lay foundation for water project, to benefit Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis(File Photo) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis(File Photo)

The work on Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority’s (MMRDA’s) long-awaited project on the Surya Regional Water Supply Scheme is all set to begin. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will lay the foundation stone for the project on July 10. Once completed, the project aims to provide ample water to the 20 lakh residents of Mira-Bhayandar and Vasai-Virar areas.

The water will be provided to houses through an 88-km-long pipeline, which will run from Suryanagar along ZP Road, the state highway and National Highway-8 to Ghodbunder junction. The scheme, which will supply 403 million litres of water every day, will be equipped with two pumping stations located near the Surya Dam along with a water treatment plant at Suryanagar. Of the total amount, the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation will receive 218 million litres of water per day.

