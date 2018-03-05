CM Devendra Fadnavis skips Dahisar River March amid music video row

CM Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta flagged off the Dahisar River March on Sunday. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda) CM Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta flagged off the Dahisar River March on Sunday. (Express photo by Dilip Kagda)

IN THE backdrop on the controversy surrounding the recently released music video, Mumbai River Anthem, featuring Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, State Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and bureaucrats — Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and Mumbai Police Commissioner D D Padsalgikar — both Fadnavis and Mungantiwar skipped the Dahisar River March on Sunday.

The march was flagged off by Fadnavis’s wife Amruta who is the lead singer featured in the video. It was attended by hundreds of students, residents and nature enthusiasts.

The press invite sent out by the NGO mentioned the CM, his wife and State Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar as “guests”.

“When I went to see the rivers I was so upset as there was everything in it other than water. This is something that Mumbai has lost, but it is still not too late and we can still change it. You have everything with you and you only have to come together to clean it. The city has mountains, mangroves, beaches and rivers. Yet it is not the Number One destination in the world. On the occasion of Shiv Jayanti (birth anniversary of Shivaji) let’s take a vow and walk with Mumbai to bring the change. Have confidence in yourself and the world will change,” Amruta said at the event.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam was present. He made an emotional appeal by adapting a Veer Savarkar quote, “With support or without support from the people and despite the criticism, we will clean our rivers.”

After the CM and his wife were embroiled in a controversy for appearing in the music video urging people to help clean Mumbai’s rivers, Gopal Jhaveri, organiser of the River March, appealed to the public to not politicise the movement.

“We have been releasing songs for the River March for the last three years now. However, we have seen a lot of talk around it in the last 10 days. The River March is not an NGO but a public movement, so do not politicise it. The river belongs to us, not the forest department, the municipal corporation or the state government. We can see what is happening in Cape Town today, tomorrow it will be in Bangalore and then in Mumbai. We need to save it,” he said.

The video has drawn criticism from environmentalists and politicians alike. “So much destruction has been caused to the Mithi river for the construction of Metro 3. They blocked the river at Dharavi and BKC for the stations and the floodplain of the river is being destroyed for the car depot in Aarey. This will ultimately flood the city during monsoon. Though all of this is illegal it is still going on due to his (CM’s) support. He is making all the right noises but his actions are always the opposite. Apart from that he has still not notified the River Regulation Zone policy,” said Zoru Bhatena, activist, fighting to save the trees in the city.

The River March aims to rejuvenate the four rivers of the city — Dahisar, Poisar, Oshiwara and Mithi.

“The BMC has appointed consultants to look into the rivers’ rejuvenation. We have raised awareness among the people. Now we will not organise a march from next year the people will themselves take it forward,” added Jhaveri.

For many participants, the march gave hope of seeing a clean Dahisar river in the coming days. “We live right next to the Dahisar river and are directly affected by its pollution. The tabelas around the river contribute to its deterioration. We will first have to move them out to clean the river,” said Hitesh Dave, a Borivali resident.

However, many participants remained doubtful of the movement’s success. “The first step of creating awareness has been done. Now that the people have been brought together, some concrete steps need to be taken to rejuvenate the river. Otherwise, we will keep having these marches everywhere and this will do nothing for the river,” said one of the participants at the rally.

