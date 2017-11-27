Devendra Fadnavis sets a deadline for Mumbai’s private land owners to resettle slums

Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharsahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File)

A crackdown on some of Mumbai’s biggest landowners who have failed to resettle the slum-dwellers on their plots is on the anvil. After warning these landowners that the government would forcibly acquire their encroached land if they failed to resettle the slum-dwellers, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has further tightened the screws on them.

The government has now enhanced legal provisions, making it mandatory for all such land owners to redevelop these lands within a fixed time-frame. “Once the encroached land is surveyed and declared a slum, they (the land owners) would have 120 days to initiate the redevelopment project. The government itself would take up such redevelopment otherwise, forming a society of slum-dwellers,” said Minister of State (Housing) Ravindra Waikar. Changes have been proposed to the Maharashtra Slum Act, 1971, to enable the measure. At a meeting last week, Fadnavis gave these the go-ahead. Besides specifying the 120-day deadline, a new provision would also make it binding on the land owners to participate in slum redevelopment process, if the government were to initiate one, sources said.

“There are provisions that allow the government to acquire lands for slum redevelopment projects even at present. But there was a need to make them more effective and time-bound,” a senior official said. A survey conducted by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) had earlier estimated that the total encroached land of private land owners was about 3,000 acres. According to SRA, this would be sufficient to build 4 lakh low-cost houses.

In June 2015, the SRA, following the CM’s directives, had issued notices to seven of Mumbai’s biggest landowners – mostly trusts controlled by leading business families – asking them to submit an undertaking expressing their desire to carry out rehabilitation of the slums, if they wished to retain rights over the land. “Most replied that they would be willing to submit schemes for slum redevelopment on their lands. However, nobody has yet submitted a concrete proposal,” an official said. The plot owners must relocate the pre-2000 slum-dwellers free of cost on a portion of the land. In return, the owner is offered additional building rights for utilisation of the remaining land portion as his incentive component.

Meanwhile, norms are also proposed to be modified to tighten the noose around those holding lands illegally. The government has proposed to widen the definition of the term ‘slumlords’ to include those who remain in illegal possession of land. This will be made applicable to persons, groups or agencies.

Previously, only those found to have “taken illegal possession of lands” or those “who create illegal tenancies or leave and licence agreements” in respect of such lands were identified as slumlords. Provisions exist to try slumlords under the stringent Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities Act, 1981. The modifications proposed to the Act will soon be placed before the state Cabinet.

