Devendra Fadnavis reviews railways, Metro and road projects

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday reviewed the railway, Metro and road projects with the senior state government officials. According to the officials, Fadnavis has decided to hold a meeting with the railway minister to set up a car shed at Kharghar for the CST-Panvel elevated corridor.

He also spoke to the district collectors and officials for issues related to land acquisition and surveys and resolve. An official added that Fadnavis also reviewed the Goregaon Mulund Link Road, Coastal road and Pune and Nagpur Metro.

“Survey of slum-dwellers along railway lines should be carried out based on the 2011 Census for rehabilitation. The process of acquiring land for six lanes of the railways between Mumbai Central and Borivali should be fast tracked,” said Fadvanis adding that a meeting for land acquisition related to the Seawoods-Uran railway line should be held in 15 days. He also asked to fasttrack the transport hub under the Pune Metro in six months.

For all the latest Cities News, download Indian Express App