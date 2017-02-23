Devendra Fadnavis on BMC poll results: BJP’s huge victory is on the agenda of transparency

Devendra Fadnavis waiving to supporters after BJP’s brilliant show in BMC polls. Devendra Fadnavis waiving to supporters after BJP’s brilliant show in BMC polls.

After a brilliant show by the BJP in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other civic bodies polls in Maharashtra, chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday addressed a press conference hailing the party’s performance.

The BJP made a decisive gains in civic polls in Maharashtra retaining power in at least six civic bodies — Pune, Nashik, Ulhasnagar, Akola, Nagpur and Amravati — out of the 10 corporations for which the elections were held on Tuesday.

The Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party in the cash-rich BMC winning 84 seats, closely followed by BJP which bagged 80 seats, as results for the 225 seats poured in.

Congress was relegated to the third position in the civic body tally with 31 seats followed by NCP with 9 seats. MNS won 7 seats, AIMIM-3, SP-6, Akhil Bhartiya Sena-1 and others-4. The Congress Party has suffered a major setback as the grand old party was only able to win 31 seats in BMC.

Highlight of Fadnavis press conference

5:45 pm It is an unprecedented victory, says Fadnavis and thanks people for Maharashtra for supporting the party. He added that people of Maharashtra have voted for transparency.

5:50 pm Last time we won 31 seats, and this time we have crossed 80-mark in BMC. I believe it’s a big victory and the people of Maharashtra have shown faith in us: Fadnavis

5:51 pm Even in other civic bodies polls, we registered a massive win. In ever constituency, people have supported us. So I believe the development mission started by Modiji has full support of people: Fadnavis.

