Devendra Fadnavis congratulates BMC as city gets ‘open defecation free’ status

DESPITE CONTINUED instances of open defecation in the city, the Quality Council of India (QCI) revalidated on Thursday the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) claim that Mumbai has become open defecation free (ODF). QCI is an agency working under the Union Ministry of Urban Development. On Friday, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated the civic body and Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Metha for making the city open defecation free.

Fadnavis tweeted: “Great news for Mumbai! Congratulations to all Mumbaikars! Mumbai becomes open defecation free (ODF). Good job BMC and Shri Ajoy Mehta!” Meanwhile, the civic body has claimed that in the last 15 days it has fined around 660 people for defecating in the open and collected Rs 100 fine from each of them. The officials of the civic body further claimed that they have constructed enough number of toilets for an ODF city, but some people continue to go out in the open.

Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner in-charge of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, said the civic body has placed 439 clean-up marshals at various ODF spots, to regulate people. “This is as a part of regulatory mechanism. Besides, in the last 15 days, 225 street plays, schoolchildren rallies and campaigns have been arranged at all ODF spots,” said Dighavkar.

Last week, the civic body inaugurated 31 community toilets, 10 pay and use toilets and 42 temporary toilets (1,215 seats) at various places in the city. Considering the efforts of the civic body towards the initiative, the QCI has revalidated the ODF status of the city, he said.

