Devendra Fadnavis bowed to Opposition: Sanatan Sanstha

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File) Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday told the Assembly that the state government had already provided inputs to the Centre about Sanatan Sanstha, according to the queries that had been sent to the Maharashtra government.

The decision to ban the Sanstha is the “Centre’s jurisdiction”, he said, adding the Congress-NCP government had made a proposal to ban the Sanstha but the request was turned down by the then UPA government.

Hours after Fadnavis’s statement, the Sanatan Sanstha, in a press release issued on Tuesday, reacted to the CM’s statement. “By stating in the Vidhan Sabha that the Centre is deciding on whether or not to ban Sanatan Sanstha, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra has bowed down to the Opposition. The Centre had dismissed the proposal to impose a ban on Sanatan Sanstha in 2014 and, as stated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis till now, a fresh proposal is not on the cards. However, the Chief minister’s statement of having submitted a fresh information of criminal activities to the Centre, is surprising,’’ stated a release.

Its national spokesperson Chetan Rajhans said, “When Sanatan Sanstha has not been convicted of even a single offence, where does the question of committing new offences and sending that information to the Centre, arise? ‘Has the government decided to ban the Hindu nationalists and clear the ground for Raza Academy and Popular Front of India with the mere intention to appease the Opposition?’’ ENS

