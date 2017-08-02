Development Plan: Opposition backs Shiv Sena, proposal on Metro carshed in Aarey rejected

The ruling Shiv Sena teamed up with opposition Congress and MNS in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to get the proposal for Metro III carshed at Aarey colony defeated at the general body meeting. As the draft of revised DP 2034 was approved by the general body past Monday midnight, the carshed issue became a bone of contention among political parties. The approval for the draft plan had to be held back because of a lack of consensus in the House over the issue.

After a 12-hour meeting chaired by Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar on the DP, there was a voting by show of hands on the issue. With the Sena not in favour of the carshed, councillors from Congress and MNS backed the ruling party and voted against it. BJP, NCP and Samajwadi Party corporators, however, voted for the carshed. The proposal stood rejected polling 81 votes in favour and 117 against it.

On Monday, the BJP suggested the maximum 114 amendments, followed by Shiv Sena (87), Congress (25), NCP (22), SP (13) and MNS (9). SP corporator Raees Shaikh said, “The draft plan has no mention about slum-mapping. Around 50 per cent of the city population lives in slums. A proper mapping is needed. According to me, the DP will need a review every two years, since we are talking about a DP for next 20 years.”

Congress corporator (Kalina) Tulip Miranda stressed the need to map religious structures. “This will put to end many unnecessary disputes,” she said. The Sena also moved amendments to ensure no reservation on open spaces. Addressing the general body meeting post discussions, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta said DP 2034 was transparent and the civic body had considered suggestions from all stakeholders.

