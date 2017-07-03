Development Plan 2034: Work on implementation likely to begin from Oct 1

Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has directed all additional municipal commissioners to draw up a detailed list of the reservations on municipal land that are yet to be implemented and ensure that work on the ground begins by October 1 this year. Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has directed all additional municipal commissioners to draw up a detailed list of the reservations on municipal land that are yet to be implemented and ensure that work on the ground begins by October 1 this year.

EVEN as the general body is yet to begin discussions on the draft Development Plan 2034, the civic administration has initiated measures to begin implementation of the land reservations, which are commonly shared by the draft DP 2034 and the existing DP 1991. Aiming to adopt a systematic approach, Municipal Commissioner Ajoy Mehta has directed all additional municipal commissioners to draw up a detailed list of the reservations on municipal land that are yet to be implemented and ensure that work on the ground begins by October 1 this year.

The survey was first taken up in the western suburbs by Additional Municipal Commissioner Idzes Kundan, followed by the other two newly joined AMCs, Vijay Singhal and A L Jarhad who are preparing their respective lists and are expected to submit it next week. “We have allocated a budget of Rs 2,000 crore for the implementation of the DP and through this exercise we can have a more efficient manner of utilising the funds. While the data for western suburbs has been prepared, I have instructed the other two AMCs to carry out the same process,” said Mehta.

He added that once the list of reservations from all the wards was drawn up, it would be sent to the relevant departments so that tenders and cost estimates can be prepared. “The tendering process should be completed by end of July so that work can begin on the ground by October 1. We can then prepare the plan for the next year and subsequently for the next five years to ensure a planned approach to execute the DP,” said Mehta.

According to the DP implementation costs listed in the draft DP report, only 36.48 per cent of the DP 1967 and 33.65 per cent of the DP 1991 were utilised. Hopeful of better results, DP department officials said the draft DP 2034 was based on incentivised planning and had incorporated the accommodation reservation policy made aggressively attractive for the people to encourage them to participate in the development of the city.

“While we hope to implement 100 per cent of the city’s plan, from the time it comes into effect, our aim is to at least reach 75 per cent. Considering the fact that the total implementation of the DP will take around Rs 13 lakh crore, the plan is to allocate around Rs 2,300 crore in the annual budget towards DP implementation after it has been approved by the state government,” said the official.

As part of the study carried out by Kundan and her team, there are 3,280 reservations in DP 1991, of which 2,913 have been retained in the draft DP 2034. Of them, 1,668 plots with reservations are yet to be acquired. Kundan said the findings indicated that approximately 80 per cent of the 1,245 acquired plots had been developed while the remaining 20 per cent, which contained reservations like recreation ground, municipal chowks, solid waste management facilities, night shelters, and welfare centres among others, would now be taken up for development.

