Detective at wrong end: Rajani Pandit sent to judicial custody in call records case

Rajani Pandit, considered to be Maharashtra’s first female private detective, was sent to judicial custody on Sunday by a holiday court in Thane. Pandit was arrested on February 2 for allegedly obtaining call detail records of multiple people illegally.

Pandit has been a private detective for over 40 years. According to police, she was implicated in the case after four other detectives, who were previously arrested, named her as an accomplice. “Pandit had been obtaining the call records over a long time and she might have used it for extortion. We have been investigating the source of the leak,” said an officer from the crime branch.

But her lawyer Madhav Thorat said the police had no grounds to keep the senior citizen behind bars, adding that no individual had come forward claiming that they had been harassed by Pandit.

Thorat said they would move for bail on Monday. “My client is a woman suffering from several ailments and is being targeted by police without much grounds. We will appeal for bail now that judicial custody has been granted,” he said.

