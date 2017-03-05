Despite Rs 22-crore facelift, Taraporewala Aquarium in Mumbai leaving visitors disappointed

Taraporewala was built more than six decades ago. Taraporewala was built more than six decades ago.

Contrary to the suggestion on the Internet that puts it as one of the top places to visit in Mumbai, Charni Road’s Taraporewala Aquarium is not really popular among the tourists. “It took us between five to ten minutes… that’s all,” said Abhishek Taran of his visit to the aquarium.

The multi-level aquarium only occupies the ground floor of the structure and showcases a variety of marine and freshwater fishes. But visitors, especially children and those from outstations, are hardly impressed.

“This would only impress fish enthusiasts. It is not that appealing to the regular public. Several searches led us to this aquarium and it wasn’t worth it,” said Indore resident Harshal Sharma.

One of the largest aquariums — Taraporewala was built more than six decades ago and had reopened in 2015 after a Rs 22-crore renovation. Still, the aquarium has no fish spa. The theatre, which was built as part of the facelift, does not even feature documentaries.

A three-stride-long tunnel aquarium, bigger tanks and some improvement in the aquascaping were some of the observations made by locals who had visited the aquarium with their children after renovation.

Though the state website promises special attractions like glass vision sea-world and an underwater sea walk at the hi-tech aquarium, Dr Muzzamil Andrabi and his family of three were disappointed with their visit. “There is nothing exciting. Though there are at least three storeys to the structure and the building looks grand, it is very misleading,” added Dr Andrabi, who travelled to Mumbai from Kashmir. Andrabi and his wife were also upset about not being allowed to take photos inside.

“We did not have a memorable time, there are no pictures to prove that since we were not allowed to take any,” he said. “Authorities charge Rs 500 to click photos with a cell phone, which is unfair,” he added.