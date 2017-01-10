Despite management claims, five Treehouse playschools stay shut

AROUND FIVE playschools of the Treehouse chain, which had been forced to shut down about a month ago, did not resume classes on Monday despite assurances by the management. Several playschools in the suburbs were not-functional after teachers refused to teach as they had not been paid for months. The problems compounded for some of the playschools after landlords issued eviction notices as the playschools had failed to pay the licence fee for the premises.

Watch What Else Is Making News?

Following police complaints by parents and protests by teachers, the management had assured that classes would resume on January 9. However, around five of the centres including the one at IC Colony in Borivali and Daftari Road in Malad remained shut on Monday.

Parents were informed on Sunday that the schools would not open until further notice from Rajesh Bhatia, the managing director of the playschool chain.

“Parents were quite relieved towards the end of December when informed that classes would resume in January. Now suddenly the management has gone back on its word,” said a parent, whose son attended the IC Colony centre.

Meanwhile, Bhatia said that all centres except five were fully operational and the teachers were paid salaries. However, teachers denied the claims and said they were yet to be paid.

“The five centres will be functional within two days,” Bhatia told The Indian Express. He said that the delay was owing to ‘minor’ troubles with some landlords. “Some of them had started their own playschools in the premises. This has been sorted out and classes will begin within 48 hours,” said Bhatia.

mumbai.newsline@expressindia.com