Maharashtra: Coal stocks in eight power plants at super critical levels

COAL STOCKS in eight of the 15 power plants in Maharashtra are at “super critical levels”, according to the latest report from the Central Electricity Authority. A spike in demand has led to depletion of stocks, even as coal supply has increased, said officials.

As on April 8, eight thermal plants were running on two to four days’ worth of coal. An official from Mahagenco, the state-owned generation company, said: “The supply has improved over the last few days. We are receiving around 25 rakes a day but because the demand is high, stocks are getting consumed immediately.” Until last week, the state was receiving around 19 to 20 rakes, leading to a shortage of coal, sparking fears of loadshedding. “As temperatures have soared, demand for power has peaked. The current stocks are just about enough to sustain the demand,” said the official.

According to the data of the state load despatch centre, Maharashtra recorded peak demand of 22,385 MW on Saturday. Of this, thermal plants were producing only 5,819 MW. The official said the situation would improve if the demand drops or supply increases further. However, with summer setting in, it is unlikely for the demands to drop, said sources.

The discom has made interim arrangements for a possible power shortage by signing short-term purchase agreements. It has stored up hydro power from the Kotak Hydroelectric Project for a “shortage-like” situation. “The coal situation is alarming and a repeat of last year’s loadshedding seems imminent. The discom is purchasing around 1,500 MW from outside and not depending on Mahagenco. But how long it can sustain is to be seen,” said Pratap Hogade, convener of a statewide consumer’s association. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission has suggested that MSEDCL refund consumers a component of the bill for carrying out loadshedding in May, last year.

