Despite Bombay HC order, meat shops wary of opening in town near Mumbai

Closed meat shops in Waza Mohalla, Nallasopara. (Express Photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy) Closed meat shops in Waza Mohalla, Nallasopara. (Express Photo: Vignesh Krishnamoorthy)

The lanes of Waza Mohalla in Nallasopara, about 65 km from Mumbai, stood deserted, but for some children playing cricket. Behind them, 10 rickety shops that sell carabeef (buffalo meat) had shutters down. In the adjoining lane, seven shops stood shut. The Bombay High Court on Tuesday set aside a notice issued by the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation a month-and-a-half back, which suspended licences of 18 shops in the area on “suspicion” of selling beef. But despite the court allowing the shops to reopen from Friday, the neighbourhood and the shopowners remain wary.

“It will take days before business resumes. Nobody wants to get booked on mere suspicion of buying beef,” said Subhan Poji, one of the shopowners who petitioned before the High Court against suspension of licences. Since the Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act, 1976, was amended in 2015 to prohibit bull and cow slaughter, police records show 12 FIRs have been registered in the mohalla.

The suspension order was issued on December 15, after police raided a brick-and-tin-roof hut in Waza Mohalla and reportedly found “five dead cows and one dead buffalo” along with three cows, six calves and one bull in line for slaughter.

Eight men, including three shopowners, were booked. The same day, VVMC issued notices to 18 shops, 17 in Waza and one in Navayat, suspending their licences. Police believed the slaughtered “beef” would be supplied through these 18 shops. No samples were, however, collected from these shops.

The 550 kg of meat collected from the hut was sent to a veterinary hospital in Vasai where a doctor confirmed that “five heads of cows were distinctly identifiable”, but the samples could not be sent for testing to Kalina Science laboratory as they had turned “stale”, investigating officer Mahesh Chauhan said. On January 26, in another raid at Waza Mohalla, five water buffaloes were found slaughtered and 12 men were booked. In both cases, charges were slapped under Animal Preservation Act, IPC and Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. Those booked, five shopowners among them, claim they had no role in the slaughter.

“I was hospitalised with fever when police raided. My family informed that I have been booked for illegal slaughter. How can police book anyone without investigation? I only worked in one of the shops,” said Ibrahim Qureshi (50). “The municipal body’s suspension has hit my income. How do I feed my family?”

With shops shut since December, owners and workers in shops are demanding compensation from VVMC. While police denies this, local residents claim four customers who came to purchase carabeaf were also booked on January 26.

Waza Mohalla has a 80-year-old history in beef trade. After the 2015 amendment, the shops saw a 60 per cent dip in business. They now trade in carabeaf, their biggest clientele Africans residing in Nallasopara. Since December, total shutdown has hit carabeaf supply. “Now we buy mutton or chicken. Most here are scared to buy carabeaf,” said auto driver Hafeez Badri Shaikh.

The Poji family said they had requested for permission to build a slaughterhouse in 2004 to the then gram panchayat. The request was transferred to VVMC in 2009, but is still under consideration, they said. “The process takes time,” explains assistant commissioner Sukhdeo Darveshi.

Local residents alleged that in absence of a slaughterhouse, the Pojis slaughter buffalo illegally. The other way to procure carabeaf is for shopowners to get it from Thane, about 45 km away. “There have been incidents where trucks have been intercepted by gau-rakshaks. Who waits to check whether it is beef or carabeaf? Whenever my husband leaves, I am scared,” said Najma Shaikh, wife of one of the shopowners.

A local resident said, “Not every shopowner can travel to Thane daily. They sometimes get bull and buffalo from Manori and slaughter here. Farmers also want to get rid of their cows and bull. We residents are sandwiched between the corporation, police and the shopowners.”

Police inspector Bharat Jadhav said, “We have a lot of cases of chain-snatching, missing and kidnapped children in this area. But I have to depute half of my force in Waza Mohalla to ensure that the beef issue does not cause communal tension.”

