Deploying constables alone can’t solve traffic congestion in south Mumbai, says Bombay High Court

A division bench of Justice N H Patil and Justice N W Sambre said that deploying constables “doesn’t mean the officials have undertaken planning”. (Express photo) A division bench of Justice N H Patil and Justice N W Sambre said that deploying constables “doesn’t mean the officials have undertaken planning”. (Express photo)

Wednesday said that traffic congestion problems in South Mumbai could not be resolved by deploying constables alone. The court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) on traffic pile-ups across south Mumbai.

The petition, filed by Rajkumar Shukla in 2014, raises concerns regarding inconvenience due to traffic congestion in areas such as Chira Bazaar, Kalbadevi, Bhuleshwar, Mumba Devi, Abdul Rahman Street, Lohar Chawl, Crawford Market, Bhendi Bazaar, Pydhonie, Dhanji Street, Majid Bunder and more. The petitioner also said that the problems were due to double parking along the roads.

On Wednesday, the state filed an affidavit on behalf of the Traffic Police, saying constables have been deployed along a few lanes of Kalbadevi Road, Crawford Market and Pydhonie traffic division. A division bench of Justice N H Patil and Justice N W Sambre said that deploying constables “doesn’t mean the officials have undertaken planning”.

The court had asked the state to plan and not just deploy constables. Justice Patil said there should be signs on roads, indicating one-way roads and road for pedestrians. Justice Sambre said traffic policemen are often on the phone while on duty.

The court also said that the road outside the Mumbai police commissioner’s office sees disciplined parking and traffic, unlike other roads. Justice Patil suggested that along with the BMC, the state should make some plans for underground parking. Justice Patil also suggested considering no-vehicle days.

The court will now hear the PIL on February 16.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App