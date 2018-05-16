Department of atomic energy must develop applications to battle pollution and climate change: President

President Ram Nath Kovind and Governor C Vidyasagar Rao at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI President Ram Nath Kovind and Governor C Vidyasagar Rao at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, in Mumbai on Tuesday. PTI

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday urged the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) to develop applications to battle problems like pollution and climate change. The President was speaking on the sidelines of inaugurating a number of projects developed by the DAE across the country.

The DAE launched seven projects on Tuesday, including an Integrated Centre for Crisis Management to monitor all the facilities from a central location at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre in Mumbai. Dr Sekhar Basu, Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission, said the centre would help prevent and prepare for chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats. Scientists at the centre receive data from 504 DAS radiation sensors across India and analyse it constantly for any threats.

A multi-leaf collimator system, which delivers doses of radiation to cancer patients — exactly to tumours with irregular shapes, was also inaugurated on Tuesday. The system has been installed at the Advanced Centre for Training, Research and Education in Cancer, at Kharghar.

The President congratulated the department on its achievements over the past six decades and reiterated that it has an important role to play in the process of national development. “This (national development) is to be achieved by making the nation energy independent, by contributing to provisions of sufficient, safe and nutritious food and better health care to our people through development and deployment of nuclear and radiation technologies and their applications,” he said.

He added that the scientific community must “work to achieve the goal of establishing a robust nuclear energy programme based on using our vast thorium deposits.” The President also said the DAE had a responsibility to help the poorest citizens lead a life of dignity.

“The government has set out an ambitious agenda of enhancing power generation through nuclear sources and it is for you to make that possible. Similarly, you must continue to develop newer applications which can help us deal with challenges such as pollution and climate change, wastage of farm produce, water shortage, fighting disease, management of waste, and so on,” he said.

