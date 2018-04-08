Deonar abattoir proposes charge for goat, sheep during Bakra Eid

Goats for Sale on the eve of Eid al-Adha (Bakra Eid) in Manimajra on Saturday, September 10 2016. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational/Files) Goats for Sale on the eve of Eid al-Adha (Bakra Eid) in Manimajra on Saturday, September 10 2016. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/Representational/Files)

Citing huge revenue loss and rising expenditure, the management of the Deonar abattoir has proposed to charge Rs 100 per goat/sheep that comes to their premises for sale or slaughter around the festival of Bakra Eid. The charges will be levied on the day of Eid, during 12 days before the festival and two days after it. The abattoir management has submitted data to the civic body, claiming that it recorded an expenditure of over Rs 6.90 crore during Eid. Meanwhile, revenue generated during the period was only Rs 2.38 crore.

During the festival, traders from across the country come to Deonar abattoir, known to be one of the biggest slaughterhouses in the country. The management provides accommodation, food and shelter etc. to the traders and the animals. It also takes charge of proper disposal of animal waste during the period.

“Every year, more than 1.75 to two lakh goats or sheep are brought to Deonar. The facilities we provide during those 12 to 15 days cost us around Rs 5 to 6 crore. While the revenue generated is very less comparatively. We need to improve the revenue, at least enough for us to sustain. Hence, we have proposed levying Rs 100 per goat or sheep as maintenance charges,” said Dr Yogesh Shetye, general manager of Deonar Abattoir.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is planning to modernise the abattoir as per international standards. From state-of-the-art technology of meat processing to aggrandising of space and animal holding cells, an exhaustive revamp plan of the abattoir is being readied by the civic body.

“Civic body is a local government and not a profit seeking company. To facilitate a particular community in different ways during the festivals is the duty of the municipality. Why is the abattoir management analysing the situation through the revenue earned and losses incurred? It’s not about Rs 100, it’s about common people not being able to afford goats/ sheep during Bakra Eid if such charges are levied. If a trader has to pay Rs 100 per goat or sheep and none of his animals are sold, he will face a huge loss. Will the civic body return the money for the animals not sold?” said Ashraf Azmi, Congress corporator from Kurla.

