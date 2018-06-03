Deonar: 29-year-old killed after squabble with neighbours

The victim was rushed to a hospital by his brother but was declared dead upon arrival. (Representational) The victim was rushed to a hospital by his brother but was declared dead upon arrival. (Representational)

A 29-year-old man was killed in Deonar on Friday after a squabble with neighbours. The deceased, Ahmad Hussain, who works as a plumber and stays in a slum in Deonar, allegedly got into a fight with three other men from the neighbourhood at 8.30 am.

Police said the men — Tahir Khan, Murtuza Khan and Arif Khan — were walking towards a mosque at the end of the lane when Khan told them to that they take an alternate route. “The deceased and the accused stay next to each other and have a history of fighting with each other. The accused became angry at the suggestion made by the deceased and attacked him with a knife,” said Dattatray Shinde, senior inspector, Deonar police said.

He added that the accused stabbed Hussian in the chest several times and fled the area. Khan was rushed to a hospital by his brother Akhtar but was declared dead upon arrival. According to police one of three attackers has been arrested while a search is underway to locate the others.

