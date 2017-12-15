Demonetised currency seized from car: CBI gives clean chit to oncologist

The case was the first big case during the demonetisation exercise in November 2016 probed by multiple agencies. The case was the first big case during the demonetisation exercise in November 2016 probed by multiple agencies.

THE CBI has filed a closure report in the alleged fraudulent transport of unaccounted demonetised currency to the tune of Rs 25 crore by some officials of the Vaidyanath Urban Co-operative Bank Limited. The report, which was filed last month, gives a clean chit to Dr Suresh Advani, a renowned oncologist and Padma Bhushan recipient. The bank is controlled by Bharatiya Janata Party MP Pritam Munde. Advani was among those booked in the case.

The case was the first big case during the demonetisation exercise in November 2016 probed by multiple agencies, including the CBI and the ED. On December 15, 2016, over a month after Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were declared illegal tender, the Mumbai Crime Branch had intercepted a car at Chedda Nagar in suburban Ghatkopar. The car was carrying Rs 10 crore in old and new currency, which was seized.

The case was subsequently handed over to the CBI, which booked four people, including Advani, on December 23 for criminal conspiracy, forgery, cheating and under certain sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The FIR filed by the CBI read, “Rs 10 crore were being transported by three employees of the bank from its Ghatkoper branch for fraudulently depositing the same into the account newly opened for the purpose with IDBI Bank, Pimpri Chichwad on the false reason that the Maharashtra State Urban Cooperative Bank denied to keep the cash with them”.

The CBI had alleged the accused “entered into a conspiracy and fraudulently transported” the money from the “head office of Vaidyanath Cooperative Urban Bank, Beed, Maharashtra to their Ghatkopar Branch on November 19, 2016, for changing it to legal tender”. “Out of the said amount, a sum of approximately Rs 15 crore was allegedly deposited with Maharashtra State Urban Co-operative Bank and the balance amount of around Rs 10 crore (i.e. Rs 10 lakh in new currency of Rs 2,000 denomination and the balance in old denomination of Rs 500) was being transported back to Beed, when they were intercepted by the state police, Mumbai on December 15, 2016,” the CBI had said in a statement on December 23.

The agency, during the course of the probe, recorded the statement of Vaidyanath bank’s chief executive officer Maheshchandra Kavathekar. Kavathekar told the probe agency that the seized money were demonetised notes accepted by the bank after the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes were banned from the midnight of November 8, 2016.

He also said the demonetised currency collected by the bank was being moved from its Ghatkopar branch to Pune as it was not able to deposit the amount of Rs 10 crore with the Maharashtra State Urban Cooperative Bank.

To verify Kavathekar’s claim, the agency recorded the statement of Maharashtra State Urban Cooperative Bank officials, who, official sources said, corroborated the CEO’s claims. “Officials from the Maharashtra State Urban Cooperative Bank have stated that the bank had turned down Vaidaynath bank’s deposits of Rs 10 crore and asked it to come later due to heavy influx of people and money at its branch after demonetisation,” said an official who did not wish to be named.

“The input was of unaccounted cash in demonetised currency notes being ferried by the suspects. Based on the said information, the Mumbai crime branch seized the money. However, during the probe, it was established that the people ferrying the cash were bank officials and that they were only transporting the cash from their Ghatkopar branch to Pune,” added the official.

The official also said account books of the banks scrutinised by the investigators was “clean”. “The remittance, transactions and cash summaries of its three branches namely Beed, Pune and Mumbai were studied. It is difficult to make fake logs of such a huge amount. We have studied the account books and the money in question has been tabulated and accounted for,” said the official.

On Advani, who was earlier suspected of converting his alleged undisclosed demonetised currency through Vaidyanath bank officials, sources said the CBI had found that the seized money did not belong to Advani and was only kept with him for safekeeping.

“Out of the Rs 3.5 crore, it is learnt that a sum of Rs 1.98 crore was deposited in cash in the account of M/s CIIGMA hospital Pvt Ltd, Aurangabad. This money of Rs 1.98 crore was brought to the bank for deposit by unknown officials from the residence of Dr Advani,” the FIR read. “However during the course of the probe we found out that the money was only meant for safekeeping and was deposited in the bank,” added the official. Calls and text messages to Advani remained unanswered.

Based on the CBI case, the ED later registered a case against some bank officials and certain individuals, including the oncologist, under the stringent Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Sources in the ED said they too will now close the case against the bank. “In absence of a predicate offence, a case under PMLA cannot be probed,” said an official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

