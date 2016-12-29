Beer sales slump by 12% from last year post note ban

In what is perhaps an indication of the sobre economic mood since the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, the state has recorded a sharp dip in beer consumption. According to the latest figures compiled by the government, beer drinkers consumed 240.18 bulk litres this November, a fall of nearly 12 per cent from the same month in 2015, when the consumption was 272.58 bulk litres.

Senior state officials confirmed that the 12 per cent fall was the biggest in all alcohol segments since November 8. In contrast, consumption of spirits (whisky, gin, rum) or Indian Made Foreign Liquor witnessed a 1.46 per cent decline — from 164.81 BL in the November of 2015 to 162.49 BL this November, and that of country liquor witnessed a 1.18 per cent slump.

Officials say that one reason for the sharp slump in beer consumption was that the cash crunch had dampened spirits of the party-goers and the occasional beer drinkers. “We were already seeing a trend of beer drinkers shifting to spirits owing to the pricing pattern. The demonetisation fall-out has accentuated the trend,” a senior official said.

Interestingly, the trend for wines was in sharp contrast. Wine drinkers consumed more wine this November as compared to last year. In November 2016, Maharashtra consumed 5.11 lakh bulk litres of wine as compared to 4.92 lakh bulk litres last November, which is a near 4 pc increase.

The overall dip in alcohol consumption impacted the state coffers too. The state’s Excise department has recorded a 5 per cent drop in collections in December over the same time last year. With the cash crunch still being felt, officials said the declining trend could continue further.

While the government has set Rs 15,343 crore as the target collection from excise revenue in 2016-17, the department has so far been able to mop up just over Rs 8,193 crore.