Demonetisation: Most banks’ branches across city and suburbs see short queues

Only a few people are seen waiting outside this bank before it opened for the day on Friday. (Source: Amit Chakravarty)

IN SHARP contrast to the early days following the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes, Friday, the last day to deposit the now scrapped notes in banks, saw only short queues at various banks’ branches across the city and suburbs. While the morning hours saw people walking in to deposit old notes and make withdrawals over the counter, by noon, the queues were nearly over as most banks wore a deserted look with the weekend kicking in.

An employee at a private bank in Bandra said, “In the morning, we had a queue of 12 to 15 people and surprisingly, most of them had come for withdrawals. In fact, people have managed to get rid of the old notes way back and there is no panic-like situation as was there in November. We were anticipating chaos during these last few days but people have planned well in advance and managed to do away with the scrapped notes in the beginning itself. The days of mad rush and chaos is over.”

Another employee of a nationalised bank in Mulund East added that depositing old currency is no more a big headache for people and they are inconvenienced more because of the withdrawal limits and the shortage of Rs 100 currency notes at ATMs. “We have been able to dispense Rs 24,000 to customers looking to withdraw from the bank and not faced shortage of cash in recent times. But yes, most of the notes we have are in Rs 2,000 denomination.”

Vaibhav Khanna, a 33-year-old businessman, who was waiting for withdrawal outside a private bank in Andheri, said, “I rushed to deposit my old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes during the first week of demonetisation itself. I didn’t want to wait till the last minute. That time I had to wait for two hours. Today I just waited for 20 minutes for withdrawal. Now I’m just waiting for the Prime Minister’s speech on the New Year’s eve to see what his next big move will be. I also hope the restriction on cash withdrawals end soon or at least the limits on ATM cash withdrawals are increased considerably.”

While banks have started dispensing more cash than initial few weeks of demonetisation and are relatively better equipped with cash, many ATMs run out of cash within no time. Sunanda Sen, a 30-year-old media professional from Malad, who deposited a few scrapped Rs 1,000 notes on Friday without much hassle, said, “Most ATMs around my area are almost always shut. They dispense cash some time in the morning and some time in the night. Although in the initial days, there were cash crunch in banks, I don’t see that anymore. Withdrawals from banks have become hassle free since the rush for deposit and exchange is over even before its Friday deadline.”