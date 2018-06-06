Demonetisation caused more inconvenience than plastic ban: Aaditya Thackeray

Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray said that the plastic ban will not cause as much inconvenience to public as the government’s demonetisation had done. Speaking at an event raising awareness about the harm caused by plastic, he said, “Plastic ban will cause some inconvenience to the public, but not as much as demonetisation.”

Thackeray said, “Last year when the city was flooded, we were in the disaster control room and considering what is causing waterlogging. We found that the issue, apart from the Metro and construction debris, was single use plastic. That is when we decided to ban it.” On the World Environment Day, Bhamla Foundation launched a music anthem to raise awareness about the need to “beat plastic pollution”. Bollywood singers came together to sing the song, which asks people to give up the use of plastic.

