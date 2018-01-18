Demolished Hancock Bridge: New bridge should have enough space for pedestrians, says Bombay HC

The high court raised concerns about slums at the spot, to which civic counsel Anil Sakhare said that they will be moved and brought back to the place after the bridge is built. The high court raised concerns about slums at the spot, to which civic counsel Anil Sakhare said that they will be moved and brought back to the place after the bridge is built.

THE Bombay High Court Wednesday suggested that engineers constructing the new bridge in place of the Hancock Bridge in Sandhurst Road should make space for walking or put up barricades on the bridge to avoid any stampede and congestion. The court also suggested a separate foot overbridge apart from the vehicular bridge, for safety measures.

A division bench of Justices NH Patil and NW Sambre said they wanted to see the plan for the new bridge. The BMC engineer present in court showed them the plan and explained the alignment of the bridge. The court raised concerns about slums at the spot, to which civic counsel Anil Sakhare said that they will be moved and brought back to the place after the bridge is built.

The court asked the BMC to rehabilitate the people living in the slum.After the BMC explained the alignment of the bridge, Justice Patil said, “Why don’t you make a separate walking bridge so that it is safe?” The engineer present answered that a 9-foot wide space on either side has been earmarked for pedestrians. Justice Patil said, “There should not be congestion or stampedes.”

On the status of the bridge, Sakhare said all approvals including from the Standing Committee would be in by February-end and work would begin soon. The first phase would be built in 11 months while the bridge will be completed in 19 months, he said.

