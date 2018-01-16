Demolished Hancock bridge: Bombay HC asks BMC to set date for starting work on new bridge

In the last hearing, the court directed the Centre to expedite the process of providing technical assistance to the BMC for construction of a temporary foot overbridge. In the last hearing, the court directed the Centre to expedite the process of providing technical assistance to the BMC for construction of a temporary foot overbridge.

The Bombay High Court Monday asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corpo-ration (BMC) when it would start construction of a new bridge in place of the demolished Hancock bridge near Sandhurst Road railway station. The counsel for the BMC told the court he would inform it of a date on Tuesday.

The High Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by a city resident highlighting the rise in accidents including fatal ones of pedestrians and rail passengers who are now forced to walk across railway tracks near Sand-hurst Road station in the absence of a bridge. In the last hearing, the court directed the Centre to expedite the process of providing technical assistance to the BMC for construction of a temporary foot overbridge.

On Monday, BMC’s lawyer Joel Carlos informed the court that the civic body would begin construction of a new bridge soon, to which the Justice Naresh Patil asked for the date of commencement of the work.

