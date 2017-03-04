Demand for ‘right to free movement’ on campus: Mumbai University students to hold protest march on March 6

Students residing in the women’s hostel of Mumbai University are gearing up for a fight. On account of the curfew on the university’s girl residents after 11 pm, they cannot access the library, a facility available on a 24×7 basis to their male counterparts. Calling for withdrawal of the regulation, the students will hold a protest march on the Kalina campus on March 6.

They also plan to go on a hunger strike on March 7, which will continue indefinitely if their demand for a gender-neutral environment in the university continues to be ignored.

On January 9, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had organised a demonstration, demanding that the library be made available to students for 24 hours. The university agreed. However, the female residents realised soon the curfew obstructed their access to the library at night.

As per an email circulated by hostel students, the ABVP did protest against this rule in early February but soon withdrew after the administration offered a solution. The formation of a committee, which will include parents’ association members, was suggested. The mandate of this committee would be to decide on whether the library should be accessible to woman students after 11 pm. The protesting students have dismissed this recommendation as “biased, insensitive and discriminatory”. The students have addressed their concerns to various authorities, from the varsity’s vice-chancellor to the Prime Minister.

Though it is the access to the library that has triggered the upcoming protest, the cause has now expanded into the larger issue of right to free movement irrespective of gender. “The main point we cannot understand is how does the campus become unsafe for girls only after 11 pm. Even if we go by fundamental rights, it is our right to move around,” a student said. Even in case of a medical emergency, she added, the hostel’s warden had to be contacted several times before the student concerned could leave the premises to receive treatment. There are three hostels for women on the Kalina campus.

The student also said movements such as Pinjra Tod and students from institutions like the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and Jawaharlal Nehru University had extended support to their protest.

Rohit Chandode, ABVP’s Mumbai unit secretary, said, “The ABVP wants 24×7 library access for all students. It is untrue the library is not accessible to all girls. It is only the residents of the women’s hostel who cannot visit the library because of its own rules.”