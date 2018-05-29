Delays likely at Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport for ILS testing

Passengers using the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, Mumbai, will have to brace themselves for delayed flights till Wednesday as the new Instrument Landing System (ILS) at the airport will be tested on May 30. While operations will be shifted to the secondary runway between 2 and 5 pm till Wednesday, flight operations are expected to be affected.

“On Monday, many flights were delayed because the runway was closed for three hours. The airport authorities are calibrating the ILS and checking its reading. A Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) about traffic block on Wednesday between 11 am to 5 pm has been taken already,” a senior Air Traffic Control (ATC) official said.

Airport authorities said as the flight arrivals remain maximum in the night hours, the effect is seen. “We are handling close to 950 flight movements every day in spite of the delay. On Thursday (May 31), the readings of the new system will be assessed to check if it’s working fine. We have rushed with the implementation of the new ILS to ensure fewer delays,” the official added.

The new instrument is expected to improve landing operations of the airport, helping pilots land with precision.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App