Delay to deploy 70 new buses costs BEST Rs 7 lakh daily

A DELAY in deployment of 70 newly-acquired buses is causing a loss of Rs 7 lakh every day to the cash-strapped Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Trust (BEST). The buses, with more passenger-friendly features, have been lying idle in the depots for the past one month.

The organisation, which operates road public transport system in Mumbai, had recently decided to induct 300 Tata Motor-manufactured non-AC buses to augment its 3,700 strong fleet. BEST had received delivery of the first lot in March this year. The registration of 40 buses has been completed while the process is on for the remaining 30. These buses are different compared to the earlier buses with BEST officials claiming them to be more “passenger friendly”.

“These buses are ready, drivers have been trained and routes classified, but the wait remains for its inauguration,” a senior BEST official said.

According to protocol, the Shiv Sena-led BEST awaits inauguration of the buses by senior party members. Sources in the undertaking confirmed that senior officials in the management have been occupied with finding ways to obtain funds for employees’ salaries and other financial requirements. Frequent meets with its parent body — Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) — focused more on immediate measures on cost-cutting than finding a date for its inauguration, officials confirmed.

“There seems to be no need to officially inaugurate these buses as they are not differently-made with a unique quality to it. They are the same old buses in use by the utility with some enhanced passenger -friendly measures. If inaugurated last month, we would have earned Rs 10,000 everyday per bus through ticket sales. We are losing Rs 7 lakh daily due to the time taken to get them out,” the official added.

BEST chairman Anil Kokil, however, said: “I will take up the issue and try to ensure that these buses get deployed as early as next week.” BEST, which sees a reduced ridership, faces losses of around Rs 2,000 crore annually. Among the cost-cutting measures, it has announced to suspend 266 air-conditioned buses from Monday. Its present fleet has come down to 3,700. At least 100 buses that are past their age limit are expected to be scrapped.

“Delaying the utilisation of the buses for the sole reason of inauguration is unacceptable,” Rishi Agarwal, urban development expert, said. These buses cost Rs 50 lakh each to the undertaking, which is going to be borne by the BMC. According to the contract, at least hundred buses of the company were supposed to hit the road by March 31.

MTDC for retaining AC buses

The Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) will ask BEST to not scrap 15 AC buses used for Mumbai Darshan. Officials said as costs have been incurred on branding the tour of the buses, they will be expected to stay. “We have spent a lot on the branding of the buses for popularising Mumbai Darshan. We will ask BEST to retain the buses,” Swati Kale, general manager, MTDC, said.

